Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 153 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.03. 932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

