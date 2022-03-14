Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $230.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

