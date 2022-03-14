5,606 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

