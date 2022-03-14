Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $206.97 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average is $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

