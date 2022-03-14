Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Drops By 46.9%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 525,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CRLBF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.54. 207,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

