Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 313,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $936.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.