Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $205.63 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 515,250 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $205,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

