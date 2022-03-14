Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $20.65. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 627 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPOF. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.