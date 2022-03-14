Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

EGRX stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $51.18. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $649.83 million, a P/E ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

