China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,200 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 1,032,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $$5.89 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. China Literature has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $11.00.
China Literature Company Profile (Get Rating)
