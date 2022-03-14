China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,200 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 1,032,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $$5.89 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. China Literature has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $11.00.

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

