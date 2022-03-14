Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Lawrence S. Gibbs Sells 1,307 Shares

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.28. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,904. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.58.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

