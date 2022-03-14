Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Boosted by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 416.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $546.03 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

