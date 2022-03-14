Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

NYSE:V opened at $198.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

