Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $182.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

