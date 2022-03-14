Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,784 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,797 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 215,084 shares during the period.

MGV opened at $102.97 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

