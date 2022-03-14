Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Amgen by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $231.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

