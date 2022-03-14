Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 612 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

