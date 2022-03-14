RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter.

NYSE:RLX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 175,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,125. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLX. Citigroup cut their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

About RLX Technology (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.