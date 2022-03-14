JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Underweight

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.53.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $110.23 on Monday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $278.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $155.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

