Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after buying an additional 361,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

