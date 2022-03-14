Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

