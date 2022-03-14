Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires 8,371 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 283.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,945,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $244.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $229.41 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

