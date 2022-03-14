Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys Shares of 5,012 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.3% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $71.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.