Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 37,669 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,084,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 4.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $476,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,650 shares of company stock worth $6,895,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $226.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

