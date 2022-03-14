Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after buying an additional 101,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter.

GSY stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

