The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE PG opened at $144.00 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

