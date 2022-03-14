Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target at $123.50

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.50.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.99.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
