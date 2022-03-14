Brokerages Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target at $60.36

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

