Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15,760.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 317,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 315,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,836 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 809,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,255 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000.

Shares of BSJN opened at $24.27 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $25.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

