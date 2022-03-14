Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $50.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.