Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 1.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 54.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 148.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

EJUL opened at $23.95 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

