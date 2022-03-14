Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Increased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

