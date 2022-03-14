Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $9.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.27. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.