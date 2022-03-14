Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Increases By 77.5%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.