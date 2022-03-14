XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.71

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 2674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 6.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.
About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.