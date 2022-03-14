XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.71

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 2674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 6.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

