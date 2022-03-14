Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 35.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYD stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. BYD has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

