Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 35.3%

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYD stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.34. BYD has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BYD Company Profile (Get Rating)

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

