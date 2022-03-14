Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.01

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
