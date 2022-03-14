Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.01

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

