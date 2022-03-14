Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,033 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

RDVY opened at $47.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

