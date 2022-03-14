Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that generate stable, recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. Offering solutions to the pipeline limitations in Canada, Pembina’s growth story looks compelling. The company’s integrated business model and diversified presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Pembina Pipeline also has a very strong dividend track record. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, Pembina hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

PBA opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

