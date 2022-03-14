Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

