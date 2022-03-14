Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $183.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

