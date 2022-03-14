Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $374.92 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $344.80 and a one year high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

