Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Sysco by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

