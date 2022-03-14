Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

