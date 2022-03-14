Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

KIGRY opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

