Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $15.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.7% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,589,000 after buying an additional 202,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after buying an additional 179,047 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,251,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.62 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18.

