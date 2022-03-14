Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,531,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after buying an additional 145,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,669,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RGA opened at $101.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.85. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

