Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $11.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $153.44 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.