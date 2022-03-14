YENTEN (YTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,355.46

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $105,355.46 and approximately $230.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,785.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.38 or 0.06634824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00270869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.21 or 0.00732761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00066193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00468258 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00393179 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

