Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

NWN opened at $55.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

